ROH Best In the World Results: New Champions Crowned, More

ROH Best in the World took place on Sunday night, and the full results are online. You can see the results of the show, which aired on FITE TV and ROH Honor Club, below:

Hour One

* Rey Horus def. Demonic Flamita

* Matt Taven demands a match with Vincent, which is agreed to as a steel cage match at Glory By Honor with Taven’s World Title shot on the line.

* PCO and Danhausen def. The Bouncers

Main Show

* The Briscoes def. PJ Black and Brian Johnson

* EC3 def. Flip Gordon via submission

* ROH WOrld Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Shane Taylor Promotions def. Eli Isom, Dak Draper, and Dalton Castle to retain

* Last Man Standing Match: Josh Woods def. Silas Young

* Brody King def. Jay Lethal

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham def. Mike Bennett to retain

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Dragon Lee def. Tony Deppen to win the title

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Fight Without Honor Match: Violence Unlimited def. Jonathan Gresham & Rhett Titus to win the titles.

* The ROH Women’s Championship Tournament brackets are revealed, with Chelsea Green making her ROH debut.

* ROH World Championship Match: Bandido def. Rush to win the title.