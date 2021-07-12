Cage Match Announced For ROH Glory By Honor

A steel cage match has been added to ROH’s Glory By Honor show next month. Matt Taven will face Vincent in a cage at the show after calling Vincent out at Best in the World. Taven said that he was willing to leave ROH after the match regardless of who won, while Vincent countered that he would accept a match with Taven if Taven put his World Championship shot on the line. Taven agreed once the steel cage stipulation was added in order to guarantee no interference.

Glory By Honor will take place over two nights on August 20th and 21st in Philadelpha, Pennsylvania. Taven vs. Vincent will take place on night two.