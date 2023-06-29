AEW News: Chris Jericho Hypes AEW All In, Pre-Sale Code for Collision in Lexington, Dynamite Highlights

– AEW has released a new video to hype their debut in London, All In, featuring Chris Jericho. The event happens at Wembley Stadium on August 27.

In the video, Jericho said: “It doesn’t get much bigger than Wembley Stadium. And it’s also a big league move by AEW. We could’ve went to the O2 arena. We could’ve went to Craven Cottage. But those weren’t big enough for us. We’re going to do it right — Wembley Stadium. It’s not just London. It’s the entire U.K. It’s all of Europe. It’s the whole world! Who would not want to go see AEW and Chris Jericho in one of the world’s most famous and oldest stadiums? The 100th anniversary of Wembley. The home of the greatest gig of all time – Queen at Live Aid. It ain’t nothing compared to what you’re gonna see at All In, August 27, with Chris Jericho and AEW.”

#AEW is making a big league move! @IAmJericho

Our highly anticipated UK debut will take place at the iconic @wembleystadium on Sunday, August 27th! Do not miss out on this historic event!

🎟 https://t.co/FIJvZ729cr pic.twitter.com/4gVorWtjAs — AEW LIVE EVENTS (@AEWLive) June 29, 2023

– AEW is holding an online pre-sale today for Collision in Lexington at the Rupp Arena. The code is PADKCL and can be used here. The pre-sale ends at 10 PM local time.

– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite: