Chris Jericho on AEW’s Creative Process, The Only Thing The NFL Took Issue With In Stadium Stampede

Chris Jericho recently discussed AEW’s creative process in an interview with The SDR Show and discussed the only thing that they had to get approval on for the Stadium Stampede match. The wild match took place at Double or Nothing in May and featured a variety of memorable spots. You can check out highlights and the full audio below:

On the creative process in WWE: “Everyone works together, but there’s no real rules. I mean, once in a while you get a few things that maybe other guys have ideas that you will use. But most of the time everyone is in charge of their own stuff. And that’s why it’s working, that’s why it’s so exciting. And not to bag on anywhere else, but there’s such a chain of command in WWE, for example with the creative stuff. We have to get it approved from this level, and this level, and this level, and this level. And by it gets back, it’s completely different from what you had originally kind of envisioned. And we don’t have that in AEW.”

On the Stadium Stampede match: “I mean, that was just, that was one of the best things I’ve ever done in 30 years of being in the business. And that’s just 10 guys getting together with different ideas, and banging it out and not having to worry about, ‘Well, did so and so approve this?’ or ‘What are we gonna do with that?’ As a matter of fact, the only thing I had to get approved was knocking out the Jacksonville Jaguars mascot. And the only reason why I had to get that approved is because the NFL didn’t want us to do it. But Tony Khan didn’t care, so we did it. But other than that, everything was kinda free form, man. It’s like, it’s ‘How creative can you be and how well can you make the piece and the segment that you’re working in?’ And that’s why it’s been such a success.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The SDR with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.