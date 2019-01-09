Chris Jericho’s AEW Deal Not Believed To Be Exclusive

Yesterday, Chris Jericho was a part of All Elite Wrestling’s Double or Nothing rally where he officially signed an AEW contract. WWE responded by moving Jericho to their alumni section. Jericho said at the time that AEW will “change the universe” and that he didn’t sign with them “for the money.”

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc), it was reported that Jericho’s deal with AEW is not exclusive, as he’s still interested in working with New Japan Pro Wrestling. It was also reported that NJPW wants Jericho back after his contract expired, preferably for a match with Hiroshi Tanahashi. It’s believed that most AEW wrestlers have signed exclusive deals but Jericho’s is believed to be different. Jericho will make his AEW debut at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.