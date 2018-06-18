Chris Jericho Comments on ‘Roughing Up’ Michael Cole After Vince Hated a Raw Segment

During a recent edition of his podcast (via wrestlinginc.com), Chris Jericho commented about going off on WWE commentator Michael Cole after WWE Chairman instructed Cole to call one of Jericho’s segments the worst in RAW history…

“I was so freaking hot on this. It was a Highlight Reel that led to a match. And it was, what was that guy’s name, Brad Roberts or McGillicutty or whatever his name was? Brad something-or-other was the General Manager of RAW. Brad Maddox! And it was me, and [Barrett], and [The] Miz, and Brad Maddox in some kind of promo. And we had to show a clip of your movie, I believe it was the first one. Was that the one with Colin Farrell? Dead Man Down. And this promo just ran off the rails and I just remember it was really bad.” Jericho continued, “well, when I came to the back, I remember Vince was like, ‘oh, that promo was terrible.’ And I was like, ‘it was bad. It was poorly written and it was just s–t.’ But I found out afterward that Michael Cole, on instructions from Vince, called it ‘the worst segment in RAW history.’ I know [that statement was a stretch]. The next night on SmackDown, I was wrestling a match and it was one of those, I was just, no pun intended, stewing, and I was just looking at Cole and I ran over. And I ripped the top of the [table] off and slammed the desk, ‘you f–king asshole!’ He was like, ‘what are you talking about?’ I said, ‘you motherf–ker!’ I roughed him up a bit. I lost my mind! And I go to the back, and, of course, everyone’s mad at me. And then, of course, Vince knows why. I go, ‘why would you say it’s the worst segment in RAW history?’ And he said, ‘well, it was pretty bad.’ I said, ‘Vince, of all the s–t you’ve had on this show and of all the stuff I’ve done for this show, you’re going to call it the worst segment in RAW history?’ And he goes, ‘well, maybe I overreacted.’ I go, ‘you’re damn right you overreacted!’ I was so mad! I didn’t tell anybody. It wasn’t one of my proudest moments.”