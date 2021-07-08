wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Decks Fan Who Rushes Ring on AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho nailed a fan who attempted to rush into the ring on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw a fan rush the ring at the end of Jericho’s entrance when “Judas” was still playing. While security grabbed the fan quickly, Jericho got a swing in as you can see in the below videos.
Tonight’s Road Rager episode of Dynamite was the first for AEW back on the road since before the pandemic.
Oh, god. A fan tried to get in the ring during Judas.#AEWDynamite #RoadRager #AEW #AEWonTNT #AEWRoadRager pic.twitter.com/Y9vilcC0Re
— 𝐉𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) July 8, 2021
AEW security handling the fan that tried to run in on the MJF/Jericho segment pic.twitter.com/hcR6YtNHlC
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 8, 2021
YALL WANT MORE POTATO? I GIVE YOU MORE POTATO. https://t.co/PvUHoTUpFy BB pic.twitter.com/DueNb8jaoH
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 8, 2021
