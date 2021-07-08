wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Decks Fan Who Rushes Ring on AEW Dynamite

July 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho AEW Blood and Guts

Chris Jericho nailed a fan who attempted to rush into the ring on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw a fan rush the ring at the end of Jericho’s entrance when “Judas” was still playing. While security grabbed the fan quickly, Jericho got a swing in as you can see in the below videos.

Tonight’s Road Rager episode of Dynamite was the first for AEW back on the road since before the pandemic.

