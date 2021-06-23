Chris Jericho Files For New Trademark ‘The Rock of Jericho’

Fightful reports that on June 18, Chris Jericho filed to trademark the term ‘The Rock of Jericho’, for entertainment services, specifically a program about music.

The trademark is for: “IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about music accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring music provided through radio, television, satellite, audio, video, or computer networks; Entertainment, namely, a continuing music show broadcast over radio, television, satellite, audio, video, and computer networks; Production of radio programs. FIRST USE: 20180521. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20180521“