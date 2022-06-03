Chris Jericho Names Most Underrated Star In AEW

During the most special episode of Talk is Jericho, Chris Jerich had high praise for his long-time team mate, Jake Hager who he called one of the “most underrated” in stars in AEW. Check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc.):

On Jake Hager: “Jake is one of the most underrated guys in our company. Only because whenever he’s given something to do, he always kills it. Always, every time, no matter what it is. If it’s a 1% thing, he’s there. If he has to main event a no people match against Moxley with only Jim Ross commentating, it’s there. So I was like, ‘We don’t need to get a new heater, I’ve got one.’”

Hager on Chris Jerich’s new moniker, “The Wizard”: “Honestly, when you first came out the week after the fireball with ‘The Wizard’, I didn’t know what you were talking about. Daddy Magic” Matt Menard laughed in the background. “I was like, ‘Is this pinball? What are we talking about here?’ And then you said that s**t in the promo, and I died. It was so awesome.”