Chris Jericho Praises Sting’s AEW Run, Says He Was ‘Humble’ and ‘Worked Hard’

In an interview with Gabby AF (via Fightful), Chris Jericho spoke highly of Sting’s time in AEW and said the Icon was someone who was ‘humble’ and ‘worked hard’. Sting wrestled his last match ever at AEW Revolution earlier this month.

Jericho said: “Sting is one of those guys that, when he came in, he was super humble. No one ever says anything bad about Sting, ever. His retirement match, it’s one of those things where you can never duplicate that. His sons, the match that they had with Darby out there and the Bucks. Sting worked his ass off when he was in AEW. I really respected that because he really didn’t have to. He wasn’t here to collect a check. He was working hard and taking crazy bumps. The match that we had, Sammy and I against Darby and him, where he jumped off the ladder and through the table, he kind of slipped and hit his head, ‘Sting can’t continue,’ he comes back in the ring and is like, ‘Fucking right I’m continuing, what are you talking about?’ He never gave anything less than 1000% percent. It’s almost like KISS with Paul [Paul Stanley] and Gene [Gene Simmons] when you have the makeup. You don’t think of them as being 64 or 65, he’s just Sting. He does such a great job of evolving his character and still being relevant and still being cool. It’s a great story. It’s sad to see him go, but nobodies career lasts forever and nobodies career lasts until you’re 65 and still working great matches. He was really smart. He never had a singles match in AEW. He never wanted to have a singles match, he always wanted to do the tags and as much as he helped Darby, Darby helped him. That’s one of the greatest mentor-students, fuck, one of the greatest tag teams of all-time for that reason. It was great to be part of that. What an inspiration. In a company where I’m kind of like the seasoned vet, when Sting came in, I was learning from him. When we did our matches together, you fall back on what Sting wants to do first and we work from there. He was great and I’m glad we got to do some matches together because we had never been in the ring before, ever. We had a couple of really good matches and moments.“