Chris Jericho Reacts To Fan Who Claims He Got Ab Implants
February 25, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho reacted to a fan who claimed that he recently got ab implants, after he was noticeably in better shape on AEW Dynamite.
Celebrities have been known to use a liposuction procedure called ‘Abdominal Etching’ in order to create the appearance of six-pack abs. Fat is removed from the area in such a way that it draws more attention to the abdominal muscles.
The fan wrote: “I’m Reading These Are Ab Implants Think So”
Jericho replied: “Hah that is the stupidest fuckin thing I’ve ever heard!! Keep reaching haters…..”
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) February 25, 2022
