Chris Jericho Reacts To Fan Who Claims He Got Ab Implants

In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho reacted to a fan who claimed that he recently got ab implants, after he was noticeably in better shape on AEW Dynamite.

Celebrities have been known to use a liposuction procedure called ‘Abdominal Etching’ in order to create the appearance of six-pack abs. Fat is removed from the area in such a way that it draws more attention to the abdominal muscles.

The fan wrote: “I’m Reading These Are Ab Implants Think So”

Jericho replied: “Hah that is the stupidest fuckin thing I’ve ever heard!! Keep reaching haters…..”