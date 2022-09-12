Chris Jericho Recalls His Most Embarrassing Moment in the Ring

Every wrestler has moments in the ring that end up being embarrassing for one reason or another, and Chris Jericho recently recalled why his most embarrassing moment was made worse by Vince McMahon’s reaction. Jericho was on Superstar Crossover with YoJoshMartinez and was asked about his most embarrassing moment, looking back to a time he had a gear malfunction in a Raw house show. You can see the highlights below:

On his most embarrassing moment in the ring: “I think that any time you screw up — I hate using the word ‘botch’ because that’s not a fair word. But any time you screw up is pretty bad. And one time, I was working with Cesaro — and I’m saying ‘Cesaro’ because he was working as Cesaro at the time — in Las Vegas on a non-televised live event, a house show if you will. And I was wearing braces [on my knee]. And as I climbed to the top rope to do my comeback, my brace got caught on the top rope and I literally fell into the ring.”

On McMahon’s reaction to the moment: “That’s embarrassing enough as it is. But for some reason, Vince McMahon got a clip of it and proceeded to show it for the next like four weeks. Every time everyone was in the arena going over their stuff before the show, he just thought it would be great to show it over, and over, and over again.

“I’m like, ‘I wanna slap that stupid face of yours for showing this over and over again.’ [Vince said] ‘Ah ha, it’s so funny!’ ‘It may be funny for you, it’s not funny for me! And only 3,000 people saw it until you kept playing it over and over and over again.'”

