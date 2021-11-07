Chris Jericho Recalls Planning For 2016 Money In The Bank Ladder Match, Shutting Down Talent Argument

Chris Jericho looked back at the planning for the 2016 Money in the Bank match and how he had to shut down an argument between the competitors. Jericho was speaking with Jon Moxley on Talk is Jericho earlier this week and recalled the preparation for the match which saw Jericho, Moxley, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Cesaro, and Alberto Del Rio compete.

“It was you, and me, and it was Sami, and Kevin, and it was Cesaro, and Del Rio,” he recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “And Sami and Kevin were convinced that they needed to build an apparatus and take some kind of ridiculously, stupid bump or else nobody would care, and you were just sitting there being typical Mox. ‘Whatever you guys want to do,’ and Sami was talking, talking, talking.”

He continued, “And Cesaro said, ‘Sami, can I say something?’ And Sami goes, ‘No’ and continues talking. Cesaro was just like [angry noise], and I remember, at one point, I said, ‘Okay, stop. I’m the captain now. I’m taking over. Everything has to be approved by me. If you got a problem, go talk to Vince. It’s all about climbing the ladder and reaching for the title. That’s all that matters,’ and we had the match. You won. It ended up being really good, and afterwards, Sami went, ‘Wow, you were right. You had some good ideas there.’ I’m like, ‘Yes, of course I’m f**king right!’”