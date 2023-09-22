Chris Jericho Thinks Sammy Guevara Could Become a World Champion

In a recent Superstar Crossover interview, AEW’s Chris Jericho offered his perspective on Sammy Guevara (via Wrestling Inc). Jericho explained that Guevara has the potential to rise to the top in his mind, and that AEW is a perfect environment for that story given the focus the promotion has on building up its roster. You can find a highlight from Jericho and listen to the full interview below.

On the possibilities for Guevara’s future career: “I think he has the potential to be a world champion. That’s the thing about what we’ve been able to do in AEW over the last four years is build so many names that came from basically nowhere into legit main-eventers. You talk about Sammy Guevara, Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, and MJF, and all these types of guys. That’s something we knew we had to do right out of the gate because AEW became very popular very quickly. But, in order to sustain the popularity, you have to create as many stars as you possibly can. Britt Baker’s another, there’s so many too, Kris Statlander.”