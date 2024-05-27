AEW News: Chris Jericho Thanks His Fans After Double or Nothing, Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway Comment On Their Actions, Latest AEW Merchandise

– In a video posted to AEW’s social media, Chris Jericho thanked his fans after he defeated HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata at Double or Nothing.

He said: “Hey guys! Just sitting in my private locker room cause a big star like The Learning Tree has his own private locker room. I don’t let anybody in here, ever! It’s just for me. But I’m happy that I was able to retain the for the world title here at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas. Boy, does my neck hurt! Did you see HOOK and Shibata dump me right on my head? Oh my goodness, that really smarted. But the Learning Tree prevailed and once again, I won! I won the match! As if there was any doubt cause you know me, I’ll never lose again. But thanks guys, hope you had a great time watching me win and I plan to keep the For the World title for a long, long time. HOOK’s never getting this back! Thanks, guys!”

EXCLUSIVE! The "For The World" Champion 🌳🌳🌳 @IAmJericho thanks his fans after his #AEWDoN victory from his private locker room! pic.twitter.com/9fmybpgtoS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2024

– Meanwhile, Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway had comments after they turned on Willow Nightingale last night.

When asked why, Hathaway said: “First of all, I’m a hater. Second of all, she had it coming.”

Statlander added: “Why don’t you watch Dynamite this Wednesday? Then we’ll talk.”

– AEW has new merchandise for Chris Jericho, Adam Copeland and MJF.