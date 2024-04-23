Chris Jericho Thanks His Fans for Believing in Him

– AEW star Chris Jericho took to Instagram this week to thank his fans for believing in him following his FTW Title win over Hook last Sunday at AEW Dynasty. This marks the ninth world title win for Jericho, so it would be the “nueve” for Jericho. He wrote the following:

“Thanks to all of you who believed in me and cheered me on tonight in #StLouis and at home, as I WON the #FTWTitle from @730hook at #AEWDynasty tonight! Your love and encouragement took me to new heights and helped me to beat #Hook, who was at his best tonight!! #TheLearningTree promises to give Hook and all of the @aew talent who are in the #JerichoVortex only the best lessons…both in the ring and in life. See you on #AEWDynamite this Wednesday…new champ is out! 😊👍”