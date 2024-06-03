wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Touts Success Of TV Time Segment On AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho took to social media to hype the success of his “TV Time” segment on AEW Dynamite. The Learning Tree posted to Twitter on Monday to tout the ratings success of the segment, noting that it was “one of the highest rated” segments on Wednesday’s show.
Jericho captioned the video, which you can see below:
“Thanks to all the branches who made the debut of #TVTime such a HUGE ratings success this week on #AEWDynamite!! The demand for #TheLearningTree keeps growing! Join the #JerichoVortex TODAY! “
The quarter-hour that included the TV Time segment did a 0.26 demo rating and 787,000 viewers, tying it with the main event and the end of Mercedes Mone vs. Skye Blue for the second-highest rated quarter-hour (behind the opening segment).
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 3, 2024
