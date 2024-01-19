Chris Jericho Files Trademark For ‘Seek and Destroy’

Fightful reports that on January 16, Chris Jericho filed to trademark the term ‘Seek and Destroy’ through Chris Irvine LLC. He used the term on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

