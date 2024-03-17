– During a recent interview with Gabby AF, AEW star Chris Jericho spoke on AEW signing top free agents Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada to multi-year contracts. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chris Jericho on AEW signing Kazuchika Okada: “I think Okada is a superstar. He has got such a look. He is such a great wrestler. Obviously, he’s headlined many Tokyo Domes and many New Japan shows. Already a legend in that country. I can only imagine what he’s going to do in this country.”

His thoughts on Will Ospreay: “And same with Will Ospreay, as well, just to think about all the great matches that he’s had. If you believe in what a five-star match is or four-star match is, he doesn’t have anything but those types of matches. I can’t wait to see him do more here in AEW as well. So I think they made the right choice, all three of them, in the company they came to for what they want to accomplish. It’s exciting for me and it’s exciting for AEW.”

Will Ospreay previously beat Chris Jericho in a singles match at AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium last August. At NJPW Dominion 2019, Okada beat Jericho in the main even to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Title.