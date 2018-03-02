Chris Jericho vs. Tetsuya Naito Now Likely For NJPW Dominion

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Chris Jericho vs. Tetsuya Naito match will not take place at Strong Style Evolved on March 25th. With the event already sold out, NJPW officials are now targeting the match for the June 9th Dominion event in Osaka. Chris Jericho attacked Tetsuya Naito at the January 5th NJPW New Year’s Dash event, and the two had been taking shots at each other in the media prior to the January 4th WrestleKingdom 12 event.