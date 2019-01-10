Chris Jericho’s AEW Contract Reportedly For Three Years

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc, Dave Meltzer said that Chris Jericho’s contract with All Elite Wrestling is for three years, and Jericho has said that it’s the best contract of his career. Jericho spoke with WWE and AEW until the last minute and signed his AEW contract shortly after the Double or Nothing rally. The deal will allow him to work with NJPW and work with his cruise, which were both stipulated in the contract. When Jericho made his appearance at the rally, he said that AEW will “change the universe” and that he didn’t sign with them “for the money.”