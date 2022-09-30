Chris Nowinski Slams NFL Over Their Handling of Tua Tagovailoa Situation, Praises Wrestling Companies

Last night’s NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals saw Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa taken off the field on a stretcher. Tua was hit with a rough sack that was scary enough to fans to cause him to trend online. He was taken to a local trauma facility and released so he could go back to Miami with the rest of the team.

It has been suggested by critics that he suffered a concussion during the play in a game he shouldn’t have been in, as it came to light that he previously suffered brain trauma last week. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, for example, ranted that someone should have been fired for letting him play.

Concussion expert Chris Nowinski also weighed in on the situation, criticizing the NFL but praising wrestling companies who take concussions more seriously these days.

He wrote: “In light of the Tua disaster last night, I appreciate more than ever @AEW @TonyKhan, @WWE @TripleH, &

@nwa @Billy all inviting me to come teach their talent abt #concussions & the risks of getting in the ring before you’ve recovered. Protecting athletes begins with educating them.”