Chris Sabin ‘Grateful’ For Wrestling At Recent WWE Show in Detroit

In a post on Twitter, Chris Sabin expressed his gratitude for getting to perform in Detroit at a WWE live event, part of the holiday tour.

He wrote: “Last night was special on multiple levels. First WWE tour that capped off in the Motor City of Detroit. Performing in front of my wife, parents, brothers, sisters in law, and my nephew and nieces and over 10,000 fans in our hometown is something I will never forget. Grateful.”