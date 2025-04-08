– Speaking to WWE Deutschland, The Motor City Machine Guns’ Chris Sabin was asked what it would mean for him if he appears at this year’s WrestleMania. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“A dream come true. That’s what it sounds like. One of the first pay-per-views I ever saw was WrestleMania IX, and that took place at Caesars Palace in Vegas. Las Vegas. Which is kind of funny because WrestleMania is in Vegas this year, too, so it’s just kind of cool. Full circle moment. So, yeah, it would just, of course, be a dream come true to be on WrestleMania.”

The Motor City Machine Guns beat #DIY on last week’s WWE SmackDown to earn a title shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships. However, the former WWE Tag Team Champions have not yet been announced for the WrestleMania card. The premium live event is slated for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.