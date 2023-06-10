Chris Sabin Wins X-Division Title At Impact Against All Odds

We have a new Impact X-Division Champion in Chris Sabin, who won the title at Against All Odds. Sabian defeated Trey Miguel at Friday’s show to capture the title, getting the pin after the Cradle Shock.

Sabin is now a nine-time champion, having most recently held the title back in 2013 and early 2014. Miguel’s run, his second, ends at 204 days. He won the then-vacant title by defeating Black Taurus in a tournament final at Impact Over Drive in November.