Christi Jaynes Is Out Of Lucha Libre World Cup

Christi Jaynes will not be part of the 2023 Lucha Libre World Cup, as announced by Lucha Libre AAA. The promotion announced on Twitter that Jaynse, who was set to be part of the Rest of the World women’s team for the March 19th show alongside Taya Valkyrie and Natalia Markova, will be unable to compete due to immigration document issues.

The translated statement reads:

“Due to issues with her immigration documents, totally unrelated to the Lucha Libre World Cup organization, luchadora Christi Jaynes will not participate in the 2023 edition to be held at the Panamerican stadium of Los Charros on March 19.

The organizing committee is working on the process to select and approve the luchadora who will represent the delegation from the Rest of the World together with Taya and Natalia Markova.”