Chuck Liddell Wishes Jon Moxley Good Luck Tonight at AEW Full Gear

– Producer Sara Shaak released a set video on Twitter for the film Cagefighter, which stars AEW wrestler Jon Moxley. In the video, Moxley’s costar, UFC Hall of Famer and MMA legend Chuck Liddell, wishes Moxley good luck tonight against Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear. You can check out that clip below.

In his message to Moxley, Chuck Liddell states, “Hey! We’re here on the set of ‘Cagefighter’ and one of our guys, one of our co-stars Jon Moxley has a match tonight. He’s going to kick Kenny Omega’s ass. Go get him brother.”

Moxley signed on to star in the MMA film earlier this year. The film also stars Josh Herdman, Michael Jai White, Gina Gershon, Michelle Ryan, Jason Maza, Anderson Silva, Georges St Pierre and Alexander Gustafsson. It’s directed by Jesse Quinones.