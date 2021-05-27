Chuck Palumbo On His Biker Character in WWE, How It Came About

Chuck Palumbo looked back on his biker gimmick in WWE and how it came to be in a new interview. Palumbo spoke with Wrestling Inc and you can check out the highlights below:

On his biker character in WWE: “At the time, I built this motorcycle that was featured in a magazine, and I was talking to Vince [McMahon] and I showed him. And he said, ‘Well, why aren’t we doing this?’ I said, ‘Well, it never came up,’ and that’s how it all kind of started. I started doing vignettes. It was an extension of who I was, per se, motorcycles, working on bikes [and] wrenching. That’s basically it. A lot of the ideas in wrestling, they happen in seconds.”

On whether he bonded with McMahon over motorcycles: “We never rode bikes together. We lived on opposite sides of the country, but we were always friendly,” Palumbo noted. “He’s always been very friendly to me. Always had an open door policy with me. We spoke a lot. He always treated me very well.”

On what he’s been doing since getting out of wrestling: “I do everything from home renovations to home flips to the car building and the motorcycle building. So I work with my hands a lot, in the trades. If I’m not working in the shop on a project, then I’m working on a property. Chuck of All Trades on YouTube, that’s my little baby. That’s my little project. It’s just simple, raw. It just captures me and what I do on a daily basis. Right now, the project I’m working on is a home restoration from a home here in San Diego, built in 1924.

“We brought it down to the studs and rebuilt it, and then I built a shop and then a new shop on that property too. And eventually, next year, we will film another car show, cars and motorcycles inside that shop. So I’m getting that outfitted now for next year, and then we’ll do another show featuring the projects, the cars, the motorcycles [and] anything we decide to build.”