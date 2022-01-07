Chuck Palumbo Recalls Working With Lex Luger in WCW

Chuck Palumbo recently looked back on his time in WCW and working with Lex Luger during that era. Palumbo spoke with Fightful and talked about his work in WCW at the end of the company’s lifespan, when he and Sean O’Haire were paired off in matches against Luger and Bagwell.

“In the beginning, he was a little stand-offish,” Palumbo said. “You gotta remember—I’m sure you’ve heard it from other people—at that time in the business, he was a very arrogant person. Very arrogant. When I thought of Lex Luger back then, that’s the first thing that came to my mind. ‘This guy’s pretty arrogant.’”

He continued, “But, over time, I felt that he was okay with it. Him and Bagwell started to work with us a little bit. I got to work with Lex a little bit. Personally, how’d he feel about it? I’m not sure. But, I felt like he started to come around a little bit. If that makes any sense.”

Discussing Luger’s personal difficulties and health troubles since, Palumbo noted, “It’s very unfortunate. I’ve seen little clips of him and where he’s at today. To me, it’s just unfortunate to see a guy of that stature. Everybody ages, I get that. But, unfortunately, he’s had some health issues.”