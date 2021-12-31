Chuck Palumbo On His Relationship With Vince McMahon In WWE, Learning Life & Business Lessons From Him

Chuck Palumbo was recently interviewed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, and the former WWE and WCW star discussed what his relationship was like with Vince McMahon, learning life and business lessons from him, and much more. Here’s what Palumbo had to say:

Chuck Palumbo on what his relationship was like with Vince McMahon in WWE: “Personally, I had an open-door policy with him. He was always kind to me. We always spoke. Did we call each other on the phone? No. But, at the shows, always kind to me. Always spoke. I believe at times he was supportive of me. He told me, you know? But, he’s a busy guy. He’s got all these other things to worry about. When they went corporate things really changed. His responsibilities became huge. So, I don’t know. I felt like we had a good relationship. Never had an issue with him. Never had any problems.”

On learning life and business lessons from him: “You hear stories and you hear rumors about different things. You hear crazy stuff. What’s true, what’s not, I don’t know. But, I can’t really honestly say anything—he’s a businessman. So, I never took anything personally, you know what I mean? That being said, I understand he’s running a business. To be honest with you, I’ve picked up so much about life and business outside of the wrestling business from him. I can’t thank him enough. I’ll mention it again, navigating through that dynamic of the wrestling business gave me so much life experience outside of it. That’s really what I took from the business.”