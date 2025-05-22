Ciocco’s AEW Dynamite Review 5.21.25  

SICKOS! It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is LIVE tonight, and I sure hope we didn’t make a wrong turn in Albuquerque, because we’re in New Mexico tonight! This is the go-home episode of Dynamite for Double or Nothing this Sunday. As expected, the company is not letting their foot off the gas tonight, as we have a great show in store for the fans. We have an “All-star Trios match”, as Jon Moxley will team with the Young Bucks to oppose Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, and Powerhouse Hobbs. Mina Shirakawa will face off with Julia Hart, we have a face-to-face between the finalists of both the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Tourney Finals, and MJF is expected to sign his contract to join the Hurt Syndicate. All of this and, as we can expect, so much more.

let's light the fuse and blow the Dynamite!

Image Credit: Follow the Revolution – FTR on Facebook. Congratulations to Darby Allin for a successful climb of Mount Everest! Hoping for a safe return!

Tonight, we are LIVE from Albuquerque, New Mexico! Our announcers tonight are Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, Tony Schiavone and Taz.

YOU WANTED WAR!!!

Tony is in the middle of the ring; we’re opening with the face-to-face with Hangman and Will!

Tony introduces Hangman first, as he is dressed like the Cowboy that he really is. He stops and stares at the trophy before getting into the ring.

Will is now introduced, and I SWEAR Tony called him the Arrow Assassin lol. Will, in his BRUVball jersey, looks at the trophy and hits the ring.

Tony states the obvious, that the winner is going on to All-In to vie for the title before he lets the men have the floor. Will understands why they have the security, they think they are going to get physical. He says they don’t need it, but Will says he’ll make sure they get paid. CHEERS! What a guy!

HANGMAN! He has one very important question to ask you: do you still drink? Not in a bad way, but he does owe him an apology. I mean, he did almost elbow him in the face, but he says anytime he gets hit in the face, it’s an improvement. Will has a girl from ring side bring them some beers. Will hands one to Hangman. CHEERS MY DUDE!

Will drinks, but Hangman refuses. He gets it, it’s all good. Guess they need to get some things off of their chest. Will wants to petition the board of directors and TK that they are the main event Sunday. Lot of people think he is mad, why would he want to follow one of the most brutal and destructive matches? Why would he want to follow three hours of awesome wrestling? You don’t know what is at stake. Not only is the winner getting that beautiful cup, not only is the winner going to All-In. The winner is a person with the responsibility of bringing back that beautiful gold belt. Ospreay wants this so bad. He has done everything the right way. He makes his trip from England every Tuesday, he makes 18-hour trips. He is jet lagged. He doesn’t know where he is, but he puts on his crime fighting pants and says ring the bell, BRUV! He wants to show that title off around the world, but more importantly, he wants to take the title home. There will be a show at the O2 Arena, 30 minutes from where Will grew up. he wants to take the title home and show them that their little green horn grew up. he wants his son to look at him as the World Champion, BRUV! He knows how much Hangman wants it, he wants it that little bit more.

Hangman now. Will, that is the difference between us. You want this bad, but Hangman has lived it. He knows that he understands there is no greater prize or honor than to be the AEW World Champion. But Will, for you, this could be a professional accomplishment. Granted, it is the biggest accomplishment that either man can dream of, but for Hangman, this is personal. He doesn’t want this opportunity, he needs it. I have wasted two years of my life, and they have been filled with nothing but grief, sorrow, and hate. He hasn’t won a single championship or tournament. The one thing he did win brought him more of the same. The worst of it when he was at home, on Christmas morning, when his son sat on the floor playing with his new toys. He saw his son look at him, looking out the window. Do you know how disappointed he is? He needs this. He wants his wife to stop looking at him with pity and feel like the man she fell in love with. He needs this for her and for his son. And he needs this for the fans, to show them the man that he is. And he needs this for himself, to know that there is some kind of light at the end of this 2-year tunnel. He needs to know that Will is wrong, when he said it was too little, too late for Page.

Will thinks about this. So, what are you planning on doing about it? You going to wrap a chair over my skill? You going to beat me so bad I have to retire, like you did to Christopher Daniels. he has been down that path, and he isn’t going back. Silly as it sounds, he is showing up Sunday and will do his best. Sometimes, his best isn’t enough. But he hasn’t pulled the ref out of the ring or whined to the boss. If he lost, he lost leaving it all in the ring and earning their respect. And he earned their trust.

DO YOU THINK THAT IS ENOUGH? – PAGE

I DON’T KNOW, BUT YOU KNOW! – OSPREAY

Will implores Hangman to bring that intensity on Sunday, because if he can beat him, he knows he can beat Moxley. He’s been diverted in every other direction. When someone crosses the line from business to personal, he understands, but an entire year has changed Hangman. Kids don’t look up to him. The men backstage don’t respect. A woman screamed in terror when you tried to kill Swerve. But before you write him off, his best has been beating Jericho, Omega, Okada, etc. You know why? because he is the best in the fucking world! But he knows when that bell rings, anything can happen. But if Page wins, he will be happy for him, so he is looking at him and telling him, if you need a friend and someone to have your back, Will has it. And he hopes the same goes back to you, he hopes that if Will wins, he has his back.

On Sunday, meet me in the desert Cowboy, I’m calling you out for a shoot out!

Ospreay puts away the rest of his beer, and FINALLY Hangman drinks!

Woof, that was a lot to stick with lol. Amazing promo, more so from Ospreay, but Hangman did well here, too.

Cool moment, as both men stop by each side of the trophy, stare at it, and then stare each other down.

Moxley is here on the big screen. He enters the arena. Tensions are arising in AEW. The spoils will go to those who embraces the anarchy. Okay then.

All-Star Trios Match: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley w/Marina Shafir and the Young Bucks vs. Trios Champions Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs along with Swerve Strickland

I’m telling you; Justin might catch these hands if he keeps saying SA-MOO-AH Joe. Or his pink tie, whichever Joe decides upon.

As a continuation of last week, Joe and Moxley go at it to start. Both men retreat to their corners, as their partners try to reel them in. Hobbs and Nick Jackson in. Hobbs overpowers him for a bit, before the Bucks use their double team abilities. Strickland in now, he tries to wrestle Nick to the mat, but Nick up and runs the ropes. Superkick is cut off, backbreaker from Strickland. Big neckbreaker from Strickland, but everyone in the ring now. Everyone is fighting everywhere. A double NOPE spot by Joe and Swerve lol. Moxley bites the face of Hobbs and then hits him with a suicide dive. Joe in, he wants to fly, but the Bucks hit a double superkick. Swerve in, he hits a flatliner on Nicholas. He goes up and over and wipes out Matthew! BIG TOPE SUICIDA FROM JOE TAKES OUT ALL OF HIS OPPONENTS! JOE! JOE! JOE! PIP BREAK!

We’re back, as Moxley has Hobbs isolated in his corner. Joe mounts him with some punches, but Hobbs shoves him off. Hobbs cannot make it to his corner, as Moxley cuts him from behind. Nicholas in the ring now, he slaps Hobbs in the back. Welp, it was nice knowing him lol. A kick and another slap leaves Hobbs seething. Nicholas off the ropes, Hobbs catches him with the World’s Strongest Slam. Strickland in. He takes care of Matthew; he cuts off Nicholas with a power slam. Creative spot where Nicholas and Swerve both backflips out of the ring, and Swerve drops Nicholas. But Matthew is waiting with a superkick. Back in the ring, Matthew looks to pin Strickland, he kicks out at two. Nicholas in, his 450 splash is met with Swerve’s knees. Moxley in now, he hits a huge lariat on Swerve, Matthew to the top, crossbody to Joe and Hobbs on the floor. Risky Business from the Bucks, cover, but Swerve kicks out at two. Matthew holds Strickland in the ropes, Swanton from Nicholas. The cover, Hobbs makes the save. ANOTHER PIP BREAK.

We’re back, as Marina chokes Strickland in the corner while Moxley has the referee. Well, it is Knox, so that explains a lot. Stalling piledriver from Moxley. The cover, Joe breaks it up. Moxley with an over hook arm bar. Swerve to his feet, but Moxley transitions to a Full Nelson. Strickland salts Moxley with a forearm and tries to reach the corner. Headbutt from Swerve, both men tag out. Joe in, both Bucks enter, Joe hits the corner STO on Nicholas, a powerslam for Matthew, cover for a two count. Swerve in with a back elbow, back elbow and enzugiri from Joe. Hobbs to the top, Frog Splash! What world is this? The pin, Nicholas and Moxley break it up. THIS IS AWESOME chants from the desert dwellers. The Bucks hit the double team DDT on Hobbs. Joe eats the superkicks and flattens both men. Paradigm Shift to Joe. House Call to Moxley! Swerve to the top, he wipes out both Bucks on the floor with a double stomp! Swerve sends Matthew back into the ring and he tags Hobbs. The straps are down, but here is Moxley again. Hobbs shuts that down with Town Business! One for Matthew! One for Nicholas, as Hobbs drops him om his brother lol! Hobbs throws Swerve into Hobbs to upset his balance. Double Team suplex by the Bucks to Swerve, but the EVP Trigger leads to friendly fire. Swerve rolls up Nichlas while Joe puts the Coquina Clutch on Matthew, it’s over!

WINNER: Swerve Strickland, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Samoa Joe

TIME: 21:10

THOUGHTS: A bit of a slog in places, but it featured a lot of fun spots and a great post-match segment as well. Methodical, but good.

RATING: ***1/4

Post-match, Claudio and Wheeler are here to ambush the winners. Shibata is back, as he is attempting murder on Yuta! He gives to Claudio as well when he tries to save Wheeler. Shafir in and she hits Shibata in the dick. Here comes Willow! SPEAR! They fight out onto the floor! KENNY OMEGA is here! Snap Dragon for Yuta, snap dragon for Castagnoli! Snap Dragon for Matthew! BANG! V-TRIGGER! One Winged-Angel, but Strickland says hold on. He grabs a table from under the ring, as him and Joe set the table up. The good guy’s egg him on, as Omega is on the apron, but Claudio saves Matthew! Aw, new besties! The Death Riders and the Bucks leave through the crowd.

Joe on the mic. NAH NAH NAH! A sane man would realize that he has their asses this weekend, but he is not a sane man, and their asses belong to them. They are coming for them tonight.

Alicia Atout in the back with the Hurt Syndicate and their legal counsel. MVP says this is a joyous occasion, they are adding a fourth member. Ask Max how excited he is.

Speaking of the Devil, MJF is here with Mark Sterling. The guys are going to get some food but can go over the legalese with the lawyers. MJF dismisses Alicia and asks for hand sanitizer.

We’re back, as the Hurt Syndicate make their way out to the ring along with their legal counsel. Attention AEW viewing audience, this is an official announcement from the Hurt Syndicate! Tonight is a very special night, if you’ve been following this drama as it unfolds, we finally got Bobby to change his mind. You people shouldn’t be booing, because Maxwell is better than all of you, and you know it. So, without further ado, the newest member of the Hurt Syndicate, Maxwell Jacob Friedman!

MJF is here, CUT MY MUSIC, CUT MY MUSIC! He would boo too if he was born and raised her. This reminds him of when he was sat down by his grandmother, and she told him that the happiest day of his life is when he marries the love of his life. but that dumb bitch was wrong, because the best day was joining the Hurt Syndicate. They run down the fans; it is such a shame that such a monumental moment has to take place in a state that no one remembers exists. There are no pro teams here because no one wants to play here.

Sterling says that all the papers are in order, he is going to have MJF sign first, then the members of the Hurt Syndicate. MJF signs the contract as they rip the fans some more. MVP has signed. Shelton signs it. Bobby is up last; he grabs the book and reads over it. Bobby and Shelton talk it over as MVP tells the fans to shut up while they conduct business. Lashley finally signs it. Ladies and gentlemen, this is the greatest moment of MJF’s life!

But Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara are here! MJF says they must be as stupid as these people are being here. They have no right being here.

Dustin tells him to shut his mouth you stupid son of a bitch. All he does is talk, he has no work ethic, no guts. Him and MVP go way back, he has a lot of respect, he does, but you have to watch this snake in the grass. Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes are day one gods. Double or Nothing six years ago, they changed the wrestling landscape. It was an unforgettable night that you won’t forget. Erroneous, but okay. Six years later, they are going to make more history. They are the ROH Tag Team Champions, but they have earned this AEW Title shot. Look him in the eyes when he is talking to you. Word around the block is that they like to hurt people, but he dares them. There is nothing anything you can do to him and Sammy that bigger and, frankly, better, monsters have. They have both been to hell and kicked the Devil in the teeth. They are day one guys. Do not think this will be a walk in the park, because it won’t be. They fight with passion, with heart, with respect. You can’t touch their work ethic. If he was a betting man, he would bet on the day one guys. We’ll see you Sunday.

Renee Paquette has Kazuchika Okada in the back. Does he have an official response to Mike Bailey and his challenge for the Continental Title?

Okada – Yes

Renee – What is it?

Okada says that Bailey does not call him out, he will call out Bailey for Double or Nothing/ Renee says that since Bailey has arrived, he hasn’t been pinned. Okada says there is a first time for everything, trust me.

He leaves and comes back and says BITCH Trust Me! Ha, he got me there!

We’re back, as The Pride of Professional Wrestling is here for some action!

Anthony Bowens W/Billy Gunn vs. Ricochet

Okay, this is an interesting match-up. Obviously, we’re building up Ricky going into the Stretcher Match this Sunday, but feeding Bowens to him?

The bell rings and we are underway. Ricky implores Bowens to hold on while he talks to Billy. Ah, he was going to do the SUCK IT spot, but Bowens cuts him off and hits some punches. Bowens goes up and over on Ricky, he grabs a headlock. A swinging neckbreaker and a clothesline sends Ricky to the outside. He talks to Billy on the floor, but here is Bowens, as he sends Ricky into the barricade. Gunn throws Ricky back in the ring, as Paul Turner chastises him. Bowens with a knee to the head of Ricky. Both men on the apron now, Bowens has Ricky up, but Ricky grabs Turner by the shirt as he gouges the eyes of Bowens. He shoves Bowens knee first into the ring post, as we go for a PIP Break.

At the half, it’s Knicks 69, Pacers 62. Boo this shit

We’re back, as Ricky is in complete control. Ricky looking for something, but Bowens dips his knee. Ricky with chops, but Bowens ducks Ricky and hits a kick to the gut and a double knee face buster. Bowens with a reverse torture rack slam for a two count. Bowens with forearms, Ricky responds, but an elbow, slap, kick combination puts Ricky on the mat. The cover, kick out at two. Ricky with a thrust kick, he loads up the Spirt Gun, but he misses it. The Arrival from Bowens! MOLLYWOP! He hits it, but Ricky gets out of bounds. Gunn has the ref, and Ricky has the literal scissors! He jams them in the forehead of Bowens! Spirit Gun this time, and Ricky escapes with the win!

WINNER: Ricochet

TIME: 9:25

THOUGHTS: A fun little sprint. Kind of crazy that Bowens was being fed to Ricochet, but he lost by nefarious means, so all can be forgiven I suppose.

RATING: ***1/4

Post-match, Ricky taunts the crowd, but Mark Briscoe is here with a stretcher! He rams Ricochet with it and places him on top of it. Briscoe goes to the top, but Ricky rolls off the stretcher and runs away.

We get a rundown of the matches for Double or Nothing, and yes, Willow and Marina will officially be involved in the AITA match!

We get a look at Reyna Isis; she will face Mercedes Mone tomorrow night on Collision. Remember, folks, Collision is tomorrow night, not Saturday!

FTR and Stokely Hathaway are here post-break. They could sign this contract via Adobe Acrobat, but you see the greatest tag team alive here in FTR. They are going to do something special. They want to look Daniel and Nigel in the and make sure this is something that they want. Hell, they can even bring along Daddy Magic. They will see Nigel sign the very last contract of his career tomorrow night on Collision. Top Guys, out!

Renee in the ring, the men have already had their face-to-face, it is time for the ladies to come out and go face-to-face! She introduces Jamie Hayter to the ring first. She introduces Merecedes Mone to the ring next, and the women get fancy directors chairs to sit in for this segment. Well, the guys did have beer, so there’s that lol.

CEO chants from the crowd. Renee wants to start with Jamie, because last time they tried this, they got interrupted. She has done something Mone hasn’t done, and that’s hold the Women’s Title. It feels like you are the underdog, how do you feel?

Jamie says if she is the underdog than so bet it. Looking past her is a good way to get yourself beat. It doesn’t matter if she is at the top or at rock bottom, but she will continue to fight. That’s just who she is. She isn’t an obnoxious CEO, she doesn’t have people doing her work for her, and she doesn’t walk around like she is the greatest thing since sliced bread. She is a fighter, and everyone here and everyone watching at home helped her with that. It means more to her than it does to Mone, and they both know it. This isn’t just about a title shot, not anymore, it’s about not being forgotten. When that bell rings, the confetti fall, and the cup is raised, if it isn’t Jamie Hayter, then what does it mean? What was her goal, what was her motivation, what does it matter? Her back is against the wall, but she laces up her boots, and hits bloody hard, because that his who Jamie Hayter is.

Renee says that it looks like Jamie has brought out a new intensity in Mone, is she worried that Jamie might be the first woman to defeat her in AEW? Worried? Do you know who the hell you are talking to? You think you have her figured out, but she is a revolutionary, she is the Beyonce of wrestling. She isn’t looking past her; she’s looking at her Like the glass doll that she is. She is going to Double or Nothing, she will win, and she is going to All-In Texas and becoming Women’s Champion. She is the greatest TBS Champion of all time. 500+ days. 16-0 in singles competition, this isn’t lock, this is hard work and dedication. At Double or Nothing, she will show her why she is the CEO. It’s more than just winning; it’s about leaving her legacy. So, she wants Jamie to bring her best and be the fire that she says she is, because it won’t be the beginning of her story, but where the chapter ends.

Jamie has a question, does anyone notice that Mone is missing something? She looks a little lighter. Oh, she knows, she lost the New Japan Women’s Title! She watched it, and her destiny is to lose everything.

Mone is PISSED, as she launches at Hayter with a sucker punch. Mone holds the title in front of Hayter, but she cuts her off and hits HAYTERADE!

Timeless Toni Storm is her, as she will provide commentary for the main event, up next!

Toni is still soaking in the admiration of her fans as we return from PIP Break. The most amazing woman ever is out now for the main event. Julia isn’t bad, either.

Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart

Toni wants us all to know that she still has the biggest package. Okay, I’m not going to argue with that, if she says she does, then she does.

The bell rings, as Excalibur tells us that All Out is coming to Toronto in September. Early power struggle between the ladies. Hip toss is blocked into a back flip by Hart; she wrenches Mina’s arm. Hart to the top rope, she does the Undertaker Walk and comes down on the shoulder. Sliding lariat misses, and Mina shakes! Mina to the top, she shows off, and hits a knee drop to Hart. Corner charges miss, but Mina rebounds with a punch and a clothesline. Mina on the floor, she talks to Toni, who tells her to be careful. Hart takes advantage and rams Mina into the ring apron and throws her back into the ring. PIP Break.

We’re back, as Hart and Mina trade forearms in the middle of the ring. Thrust kick by Mina and a basement drop kick. Rolling elbow strike! Neckbreaker! Minta catches the foot of Hart, Dragon Screw Leg Whip! Figure-Four is fought off by Hart. Mina charges in, Hart ducks and applies the Tajiri tarantula! Mina cuts her off with a spinning back fist, she goes to the top, kind of a crucifix bomb from Mina. Cover for a two count. Hart reverses Mina with a back heel trip. Hart goes to the top rope, looking moonsault, Mina moves, and Hart lands hard, favoring the knee. Mina with a drop kick to her knee, Mina looking figure-four, but Hart with a roll up for a two. Kick and the backfist from Mina. Glamorous Driver is countered with a roll up by Hart for a two count. Mina catches Hart with a small package for the win!

WINNER: Mina Shirakawa

TIME: 9:30

THOUGHTS: Mina won, so all is right with the world. The crucifix bomb from the top was a little botchy, but I’ll allow it.

RATING: **********

Post-match, Hart attacks, but Mina gets the upper hand and locks in the Figure-Four. Skye Blue is here as she kicks Mina in the head! The assault is on, but Storm gets in the ring and helps even the odds. She hits a release German on Blue, and both Mina and Storm bounce Hart around. Mina and Storm fight over the title belt, and Storm goes to kick her, but Mina catches her with the Dragon Screw leg Whip! Mina locks the figure-four on Storm around the ring post! Storm screams in agony, as Mina lets go and makes her way to the back. Luther carries Storm away.

Renee in the back, as the Bucks are on their way out. They have a flight to catch. Nicholas says that they haven’t been attacked yet, so that makes Joe a pathological liar. But Hobbs and Joe are waiting to ambush the Bucks! Here comes everyone, literally, involved in that AITA match to brawl! The fight has made its way out from the back to the arena now. The Sum 41 song hits for reasons while everyone fights. I guess since it does reference wanting a war, this makes perfect sense then lol. The heels have turned the tide, though, as both Bucks attack Omega with the chain Swerve brought out. EVP Trigger takes care of Omega. Hobbs takes the chair from Claudio and tries to murder him with it, but he misses. Strickland in, he takes care of Nicholas while Omega recovers and takes care of Matthews. HOUSE CALL AND V-TRIGGER COMBINATION! Joe is choking out Moxley, but here is Gabe Kidd! The music stopped too, how ominous lol. The Bucks get a table out from under the ring as Kidd assaults Strickland and Omega. Another table is set up. Swerve and Omega are set up on the tables. The Bucks go to the very top and hit a splash and leg drop through the tables! Claudio tries to kill Hobbs via ring steps. The damage has been done, and with that, we are done!