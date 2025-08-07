Ciocco’s AEW Dynamite Review 8.6.25  

SICKOS! It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is live tonight from Cleveland…

OHIOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! </Drew Carey voice)

And we continue our march towards Forbidden Door in a couple of weeks time at the O2 in London.

In tonight's main event, we should expect chaos, as MJF and Mark Briscoe will do battle. We have a 4-way match to determine a number one contender for the TBS Title, as Queen Aminata, Skye Blue, Alex Windsor, and Billie Starkz will do battle. We have a semifinals match in the AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator Tourney, as the Young Bucks will face the new best friends of Brodido, with the winners going on to face FTR in the Finals. Fresh off of winning her eighth title belt, Mercedes Mone will make her return to Dynamite and, as we can expect, so much more in store.

So, how are you all doing tonight? I found something quite interesting: A ROM collection of Tecmo Superbowl Rom Hacks, spanning from 1976 to 2000. I feel like I have engrossed myself in that a little bit too much, but I am determined to win the Superbowl with the Eagles in every version of the game. Suffice to say, some of these years are going to be WAY tougher than other ones, but it should be fun at any rate.

So, enough about that, let's get ready to make some Dynamite EXPLODE!

Tonight, Dynamite is LIVE from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio! It should not surprise anyone to know that Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Taz are bringing us the action tonight!

SEABISCUIT! Because you won’t give MJF a title shot, he has to wait, and one of your best friend’s is going to pay for it. You are afraid you will not see your brother in heaven because you want to kill me. He isn’t afraid to send Mark to hell, or hell on Earth, which is that chicken dump in Delaware. These people feel bad for you, they pity you, that’s why the cheer for you. Your luck runs out tonight, Mark.

BTW, in case you missed it, MJF defeated Averno to capture CMLL gold. In case anyone was wondering what that title belt that he had at the beginning was.

We have a freshly made match starting us off tonight!

Jon Moxley W/Yuta and Shafir vs. Speedball Mike Bailey

So, with Jon having Marina and Wheeler with him, why wouldn’t Kevin come down with Mike? Weird.

Bailey wastes no time at the bell, peppering Jon with kicks. To the other corner, more kicks. Bailey mounts for punches, but Moxley stops that with an eye gouge. Moxley to the corner, he drives the point of his elbow into the head of Bailey. He also wants his ear, because he’s sick. Conventional scoop slam by Moxley for a two count. Moxley grounds Bailey with a chicken wing variation. Bailey tries to escape, but Moxley cuts that off. Jon comes face-to-face with Referee Paul Turner, because he’s a rebel. Bailey with chops, but Moxley eats it all and fires back with elbows. Springboard backflip and a drop kick by Bailey.

Off the ropes, Moxley to the apron, but Bailey with a running boot. Bailey to the apron, but Moxley enters from behind and hits the athletic eye poke. Shafir stands over Bailey, like forever, while Moxley has the referee. Seems like there was some kind of miscommunication. Kevin Knight comes out now to confront Shafir. Moxley returns Bailey to the ring, he talks with Knight but turns around into a moonsault from Bailey. Bailey puts Moxley on the barricade, hits some kicks. He balances Moxley, KNEE DROP MOONSAULT ON THE BARRICADE! HOLY SHIT CHANTS! PIP Break!

-Collision NEVER stops, it just moves days lol.

-Watch the Flash to see Micheal Keaton as Batman again. Fuck Ezra Miller.

-Do you want healthy teeth or white teeth? What a moral conundrum.

-Is there nothing that Martha Stewart doesn’t advertise for now?

-Weapons is the new horror film you’ll love, or your bitcoin back!

-Galaxy Z 7, it folds!

-Swiffer with a smaller sweep and mop hybrid. They don’t miss.

-I do like that Brisket Whooper at BK. YOU RULE!

-Big 12 Football on TBS and TNT this fall!

-Impractical, Unfunny, not good.

Moxley looks to eat at Mike’s fingers as we come back from break. So, apparently, he is Marty Scrull now. Got it. Chops from Bailey continue to have no effect, as Moxley gets in his face. Moxley with forearms, he tries to whip Bailey, but no go. Moxley tries again, but Bailey with kicks to the arm of Moxley followed by a drop kick from the corner. Moxley up, spinning kick and a round kick from Bailey. Running SSP, Moxley kicks out at two. Moxley sneaks behind with the choke, but Bailey breaks the grip and goes after the arm of Moxley. Bailey to the top, SHOOTING STAR PRESS! The cover, Moxley out at two, so Bailey just turns it into a cross-arm breaker! Bailey turns it into a triangle. Moxley backs up, tries to pick Bailey up, but Mike rolls through and keeps the hold in. Roll-ups are exchanged, another standing shooting star press, this time to the arm of Moxley. Yuta trips Bailey, Moxley with a big boot, and hits his release throw. Bailey kicks out at two.

Darby Allin is here, he has kidnapped Yuta! Eh, no loss, right? Moxley is distracted, Bailey with a roll-up for a two count. Bailey with the back heel kick, Time and Adventure! Moxley kicks out at two! Bailey back to the cross-arm breaker! Moxley turns and looks for his Bulldog Choke. To their feet, Death Rider from Moxley, and he wins it.

WINNER: Jon Moxley

TIME: 14:10

THOUGHTS: Moxley needed a win to recover from his recent losses to Hangman, and this served its purpose. Bailey had a good showing, but he was the fall guy tonight.

RATING: ***1/4

The Remarkable Renee Paquette has the new friends Timeless Toni Storm and Alex Windsor backstage. Storm says this is some menagerie of bitches, she dreams of moments around this. Windsor says she is going to win that match tonight. Storm says this is clearly not a sexual relationship with her and Windsor, but she is going to make sure Athena sees what happens tonight. Windsor says it will be wet licks for her opponents, oh damn, she’s doing it too. Storm says she was Ohio license plates saying to rip your tits off and dance, so she dances with Alex. Renee looks like she is trying really hard NOT to corpse lol.

In the parking lot, we see a body bag on the ground. Marina and Jon go and open it, as Darby drives by in an SUV, laughs, and drives off. They open the body bag to find Yuta with a note on his head reading Forbidden Door. Subtle!

COMMERCIALS!

The guys discuss what happened before the break and run down the rest of the matches for later tonight. The women’s 4-way match is coming up next!

BUT Renee waited for the arrival of the CEO earlier today. Eight Belts Mone is here. Renee welcomes her back and says that her match with Storm was the best women’s match of the year.

Mone tells Renee not to smudge her belts. LOL.

Match time!

Forbidden Door 4-way TBS Title Qualifier Match: Alex Windsor vs. Skye Blue vs. Queen Aminata vs. Billie Starkz

Before the match can begin, the TIMELESS One makes her way out to watch this match. To steal from Mr. PeanutButter, hot take, this Storm woman is over lol.

Aminata waits for Windsor, and they attack Blue. Common enemies and all. Aminata goes behind on Windsor, Blue is back, but she gets elbowed away. Starkz is kicked off the apron, and Aminta delivers chocolate kisses to Windsor.

Excalibur: Straight from the Team Taz Dojo

Taz: Wheezes

Blue throws Aminata into the ring steps, and it looks like Blue and Starkz will double team Windsor. She kicks Starkz, who ends up hitting a DDT on Windsor. Blue with a step-up Rana on Windsor, followed by a running knee. The Queen is back, but Skye sweeps out the leg and hits a neck breaker from the apron! CANNONBALL by Windsor! Tope Suicida from Starkz! Lady Chaos unfolds! PIP Break!

-It is just me, or does anyone like Impractical Jokers? Like, I feel like I bitch about it a lot, but does anyone else feel like I do?

-You don’t know how much better the Swiffer Duster is until you try and buy a cheap one to cut corners lol.

-Pizza Hut saves marriages. Well, damn, I did this all wrong!

-Nobody 2? I don’t even remember the first one.

-Straight Talk, a Verizon puppet!

-Yes, BBQ Brisket Whooper! Need to get it someday soon!

-This Lowe’s commercial feels the same, yet it’s different lol.

-No, man, I never had a Miller Lite, so politely fuck off.

Former besties Aminata and Blue trade in the middle of the ring as we return. Windsor is back with a rather dodgy looking Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Starkz is back with some kicks, but she runs into a Pop-Up Powerbomb for a two count. Sharpshooter from Windsor, but Aminata back in and she kicks the hands of Windsor so she losses grip. Shots are traded between the Queen and Alex, but Billie and Skye aren’t having that. Double release Germans from Aminata and Windsor! Double headbutts to Skye and Billie! They headbutt each other! Storm nods in approval, as Athena claps her clipboard. Windsor sends Skye in, she eats a boot from Skye, but Skye goes up top, only for Alex to cut her off. Blue wins out, AVALANCHE CODE BLUE! The cover, but Aminata is back to break the pin up. Aminata with a running Vertigo slam! The cover, but she spots Billie coming in, and she hits a Senton to Skye instead. Skye has a chair on the floor; she hits Aminta with it. I’m not sure what Skye was trying to do, but Aminata does the Vertigo slam to Skye into the chair! Back in the ring, Windsor is sending Billie from corner to corner. Starkz thinks she had avoided Alex, but she comes back with a lariat. Athena tries to get into the match, but Storm drags her out of the ring. Starkz looking for a suplex, but Windsor with a small package for the win!

WINNER: Alex Windsor

TIME: 11:25

THOUGHTS: I feel like the winner was obvious, but that doesn’t mean that this match wasn’t good, far from it. All four ladies did a lot of crazy shit and left it all out there.

RATING: ***1/2

Mone is here post-match, and NGL, she looks way better with more belts and her hair like that. Eat your heart out, Tony Acero! Mone wants the guy at ring side to hold her hand as she enters the ring. She comes face-to-face with Windsor, she dances, and hands all of her title belts to Aubrey. LOL! She keeps the TBS Title and shows it off to Windsor. Storm looks like she is going to attack Mone, but Athena is in with the O-Face! Mone Maker from Mercedes to Windsor! Athena approaches Mone but decides to back off and leaves the ring. Windsor checks on Storm, as Excalibur lets us know that we will hear from Kyle Fletcher next.

COMMERCIALS!

Renee had The Young Bucks earlier, and they have their Founding Fathers coats on! Renee wants to know if they have seen Brodido. Matt Jackson says the disrespect is real, and they chew out a stagehand. Matt gives him a card and tells him to tell Justin Roberts to introduce them just as it is written on the card. Renee wishes them luck and says that Brodido is the hot new team.

More Renee, as she has teleported into the ring. She introduces Kyle Fletcher to the ring, and he enters with the Don Callis Family in tow. There are two women carrying belts on what looks like a stretcher, so that is interesting. Oh, the titles that the DCF have, I guess?

Renee aays it was a hard fought, gruesome battle, but Don Callis interrupts her. The real question you should be asking is, why he is building the newest miracle faction in wrestling? When you want power, you get the gold, and when you get the gold, you control your destiny. Okada has three belts since he joined the family, and then his favorite moment of the year, Fletcher became the TNT Champion. And just like how Okada retired Omega to the trash heap, you may have retired a legend. Tell them!

FUCK DON CALLIS chants as Kyle goes to speak. Dustin Rhodes got exactly what he deserved for stealing HIS moment at All-In. He has a storied career, but a 58-year-old man shouldn’t be in the ring with him. Speaking of, will we ever see Adam Cole again? And that is all thanks to Fletcher! He achieved his destiny by winning the TNT title, but this is only the beginning of his legacy. Anyone who tries to take the title from him will suffer the same fate. He will become the greatest TNT Champion of all time on his way to becoming the best of all-time.

Callis has something to say to Kyle, PLEASE! He knows that he will be the greatest TNT Champion of all-time. They will immortalize him in art, and he will be seen on an oil canvas. He has been working on this for the past three days. Callis has something for him, the question is, how bad do you want to see it?

Callis: How bad do you want to see this?

Fletcher: Oh, really bad, take it off!

Callis: I’m taking it off right now!

Subtlety!

Callis takes off the cover, and it’s a painting of Fletcher, with Callis holding the belt and looking like he was as jacked as Kyle lol! This is the greatest gift that Kyle has ever gotten, and he will show Callis how great he can be with the belt. He is doing this for Don, not these people. This Saturday, he will defend the title, and you better get used to this image because he is going to be the TNT Champion for a very…

Very…

VERY…

VERY…

VERYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY…

Long time!

We see events from three weeks ago, as we see Adam Copeland take out security and spear Big Stoke. Alicia Atout has Copeland in the back. She wants his take on what has happened to Christian Cage last week. Copeland says he came out there with zero remorse and offered an empty apology. He knows Christian continues to be an asshole, but he has his issues, and he has his own. He talked to Tony Khan, and obviously he cannot be 200 feet within FTR, but it works both ways. So, he asked TK for a match with…

Big Stoke!

Do you break the restraining order, or do you throw Stoke to the Wolves? We’ll find out next week!

The new best friends are here!

AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminators Semi-Finals: The Young Bucks vs. Brodido

It looks like the Young Bucks are going to get a proper entrance again, but the screen gets stuck, and they have to crawl out underneath the wall lol. Justin Roberts reads the note that he was given by the stagehand. The pyro doesn’t go off, the screen goes away, and it’s replaced by the match from All-In. Oh, and we get the screen saying they are Max and Jeremy. LMAO! Great shit, for real!

The bell rings, and it is time to get serious. Bandido and Nick Jackson start us off. Counters ensue, and Bandido threatens him with finger guns. Matt from behind with an ambush, but King is in to even it out. Bandido takes in King officially. and the Bucks try to cut him off. King runs through a double clothesline and flattens both brothers. Bandido gets the tag, King assists Bandido to the top rope so he can hit a moonsault to the floor to both Jacksons. Both Matt and Nick are set up in the chair. ARF! ARF! ARF! Double crossbody sammich! PIP Break!

-This week, we Collide again on Saturday!

-I’m getting Samhain flash backs there lol.

-I’M YOUR NUMBER ONE!

-Does Pizza Hut have any other commercials?

-Mike Tyson says: IMMAPUNCHYOUWITHBODYWASHANDYOUSMELLGOODIWANTYOURHEARTIMMAEATYOURCHILDREN!

-Books smell old. Jamie is so weird lol.

-UMCG! It’s certainly an online school!

-South Park has never been funny to me, period.

-Boars Head, yummy!

King presses Bandido into Matt Jackson into a cover for a two count as we’re back. King is in now, charges Matt, but Nick with an enziguri. Spiked DDT from Nick to King, they send Bandido from the ring. Risky Business, but King kicks out at two. Nick chokes King in the corner with his boot, then his hands. Matt back in, King tries to fight back, but a superkick and an assisted Sliced Bread Number Two gets them a mere two count. Matt tries to pick up King, but he squashes Matt and chops down a flying Nick. Bandido gets the tag. He has Nick up, but Matt with a kick to the ribs. They kick King on the floor, and the double teamwork starts. Rope assisted Senton splash by the Bucks. The cover, but King pushes the pile over. They drop kick King, moonsault to the floor to King from Nick. Matt with the Escalada to Bandido on the floor! ANOTHER PIP BREAK!

Yeah, Imma sit this one out, these guys have caused my fingers to become corrupt lol

The Bucks have Bandido set-up for what we used to call an EVP Trigger as we return. YOUNG BUCKS TRIGGER! But they hit each other, and the Bucks get a double Rana from Bandido! King gets the tag, and he’s about to go BUCK hunting. CANNONBALL to Matt in the corner. CANNONABLL to Nick on the floor from the apron! King with the Rocket Launch to Bandido, and he takes care of both Bucks on the floor! Back in the ring, Frog Splash by Bandido, but Nick kicks out at two. King with the tag. King takes too long setting up Bandido, and Nick gets the knees up. King hits Nick with a lariat, but Matt is back to take care of King. Matt to the top, but King cuts him off. SUPERPLEX FROM THE TOP! Team assisted catapult, but Bandido misses the splash. Canadian Destroyer to Bandido by Nick! King eats a double Super Kick, but a second series takes him out. They hit a double stomp to Bandido, who flips onto his own partner. TK Driver! The cover, but King makes the save at 2.9!

Spiked DDT on the apron to Bandido! Matt tries to jump over King, but Brody catches him with a DVD on the apron! Nick with a satellite DDT to King on the floor! Nick goes to launch Bandido, but he reverses and, Nick goes over the barricade. Both men on the barricade now. Bandido press slams Nick onto his brother on the floor! Back in the ring, X-Knee from Bandido to Matt! 21-Plex! The cover, but Nick breaks it up! King is back; he sits Matt on the top rope. Tope Suicida from King to Matt on the floor. AVALANCHE FALLAWAY SLAM BY BANDIDO TO NICK! Kickout at two! Team assisted Catapult connects this time! The cover, Brodido are moving on to the Finals!

WINNER: Brody King and Bandido, Brodido

TIME: 20:25

THOUGHTS: Sweet Christmas, Luke Cage! I was going to complain about the two PIP breaks during this match, but just, WHY? Why complain, when this kicked all kinds of ass?

RATING: ****1/2

Video package, highlighting everything leading up to the main event tonight between MJF and Mark Briscoe. We see MJF defeat Averno to win the CMLL World Title last weekend. NGL, I didn’t have Briscoe-MJF on my bingo card of amazing stories in 2025, but here we are!

Renee has the Hurt Syndicate backstage. She wants to know what they see in a tag team in Brodido? MVP says they are amazing, and he wishes all the best to the final two teams in the tournament. They will be more than happy to hurt them.

MJF is here. Lashley and Benjamin leave. MJF says they need to work together to win his title back, but MVP says enough. You don’t get it. They aren’t here to help MJF win his title back, they work together as a team. MVP says as one final gift, they will take out one hurdle in his way. MJF says this isn’t business, it feels personal. MVP says that is where you are wrong, because he loves him like a little brother. Just know that, if you are successful in this venture, that Bobby is waiting for you, and it will be personal, and not business. MVP leaves, and MJF shoves the camera away.

COMMERCIALS!

Alicia has FTR and Stoke in the back. She wants to know what they think about Copeland challenging Stoke next week. Dax says they see through his games. They wanted Ruby to grow up with a father, and Beth to have his husband, that’s why they have this ban. Cash says Adam plays too many games, so you challenge Stoke because we have a restraining order on you? Stoke says Adam is a bully, He knows he is not a wrestler, yet he challenged him anyway. He will show up in Cincinnati with a smile on his face, like his boss wants him to. He will have an even bigger smile on his face when he sends Copeland back to his wife, who has the head of a Micro Brawler, and to his juvenile delinquent kids, a beaten embarrassment. And just like that, Top Guys…OUT!

Video package for Strickland and Okada. This was another match that I never knew I wanted, but we are getting it in two and a half weeks’ time!

Renee better be getting double pay for all of her work tonight, as she is now on the ramp, and introduces Swerve Strickland. Prince Nana is out first, followed by Strickland. WHOSE HOUSE? SWERVE’S HOUSE!

Renee says the match is official for Forbidden Door. Okada is probably the best wrestler in the ring, but are you concerned about the Don Callis Family factor? Swerve says he isn’t concerned, because the last time Callis was at ring side for his match, he put him on his ass, and he watched him win his match. He put Ospreay down last year, and if he would do that to his friend, what do you think he will do to someone like you, Okada? You might be the best of all time, but he is generational, and once Swerve is gone, there will never be another him. Three times Okada has come after me. He has starred him in the eye, and he saw nothing. If anything, he looked into Swerve’s eye and saw death. he put the fear of God in him. This isn’t just a big match for AEW and for the fans, but this is a big match for Okada, because he is facing off against the most dangerous man in wrestling. But this is also about Swerve’s redemption as well. he has lost in back-to-back shows in London. So, he will defeat the Japanese Legend himself in the middle of the ring, and while Okada looks over him and Callis cries like a bitch, he will raise the title belt, and everyone in London will chant WHOSE HOUSE.

Alicia has Mark Briscoe in the back. MJF, the time for talking is over, and Mark will talk with his fists. It is time for atonement, and you are going to face the music. Alicia says if Mark wins tonight, that probably sets him up as a top contender for the World Title and for Hangman. Speak of the Devil, and Hangman is here. He’s known Mark for 13 years now, and he has always looked up to and admired the Briscoes. But the man you have decided to be over the past two years, that is the man that he admires more. So, he hopes that Mark is the next man to challenge for the World Title. Tonight, good luck. They shake hands, and Page walks off.

COMMERCIALS!

Ohio, the Heart of it all. Yeah, no.

Renee again, she has Queen Aminata. Things didn’t go her way tonight, but next time, she will get her hands on Skye again. Willow Nightingale is here! She tells Aminata that they will get their hands on Thekla, Skye, and Julia! Kris Statlander is here! She hugs everyone and wants a speech. Willow says she is here to do three things, to wrestle, to win, and to do things her own way. And when you can do that, then maybe we can talk about this. Kris throws rose pedals and runs away. That was certainly a segment lol.

Main Event Time!

MJF vs. Mark Briscoe

Briscoe on the attack at the bell, but MJF cuts that off by biting the head. He’s been watching too much Jon Moxley lol. Mark looking for an early Froggy Bow, but MJF channels his inner Orange Cassidy and rolls away. Briscoe looking to dive, but MJF walks away and into the crowd. Briscoe takes the fight to MJF in the crowd. They fight up the steps, as Briscoe pounds away on MJF. Bryce tells them to get back to the ring, but MJF takes off down the aisle, and Mark follows him and sends him back to the other side of the wall. Briscoe clears the barricade and hits a CANNONBALL to MJF. Mark grabs a table from under the ring, much to the approval of the fans. Much less to the approval was MJF’s attack from behind, but Briscoe throws MJF face first into the ring post. Froggy Bow attempt again, but once more, MJF channels his fellow 4 Pillars companion and rolls away. MJF distracts the ref and gouges the eyes of Briscoe. He talks trash to the fans and puts a chin lock on Briscoe. MJF with a counter stunner to Briscoe, cover for a two count. He chokes Briscoe in the corner with his boot, as Bryce admonishes him. MJF hits a front face suplex onto the top rope. He poses as we go to PIP Break.

-Big 12 Football, this fall on TBS and TNT.

-Collide with us on Saturday, as it should be!

-5, 7, 9-dollar Lux Cravings boxes at Taco Bell. The cure for constipation!

-At BK, have it your way, YOU RULE!

-I like Cheez-its, but a cat made of Cheez-Its? Weird.

-Hey, I’ve seen this Lowe’s commercial already!

-Superman may save the world, but Progressive saves the Insurance World!

-Mike Tyson says: DOCTORSQAUASHKILLSYOURBODYODRFIGHTLIKEACHAMPIONSMELLLIKEABEE!

-Grab Kleenex, for all reasons!

-Same Sensodyne commercial.

-Famous footwear. I remember them.

MJF has his arm on the rope as he has an abdominal stretch as we return. Bryce kicks his arm free, and Briscoe with a hip toss. Mark with chops, but MJF shuts that down with a knee to the midsection. MJF with forearms to the back of Briscoe, but Mark has got the damn crazy eyes! Briscoe off the ropes with a flying forearm. Corner splash into an Exploder! Running boot to MJF in the opposite corner. Froggy Bow attempt three, but AGAIN MJF rolls away, this time to the floor. Mark switches gear and hits the Cactus Jack elbow drop! Froggy Bow attempt number four, and Cassidy is going to sue MJF for copyright infringement. Briscoe again switches gear and hits a Senton Atomico to the floor on MJF!

Briscoe rolls MJF onto the table and lands some punches. Froggy Bow attempt five, but MJF quickly gets off the table and back into the ring. MJF catches a charging Briscoe with a kick to the face. He carries Mark to the middle of the ring, hits an Alabama Slam and applies the Walls of Jericho. Briscoe is so close to breaking the hold, but MJF brings him back to the middle of the ring. Briscoe turns his shoulder into a roll-up for a two count. Briscoe to the apron, the Heat seeker is countered by Briscoe. Froggy Bow attempt number six, but MJF jumps up and shakes the ropes, dropping Briscoe onto his yam bags. MJF goes up top, looking top rope piledriver, but Briscoe claps his legs together to break the hold. He bites the forehead of MJF and elbows him from the top. Froggy Bow attempt number seven (not six, Excalibur) and FINALLY he hits it! The cover, MJF kicks out at 2.5!

MJF rolls out to the arena floor, and Briscoe follows. Mark sets up MJF on the table yet again. Briscoe to the very top, but MJF moves, and Briscoe explodes the table with the Froggy Bow instead. HOLY SHIT chants. MJF rolls back into the ring and tells Bryce to count Mark out. Briscoe at eight collapses into the table, but he gets back in at nine. MJF catches Briscoe with the Heat Seeker. The cover, Briscoe has his foot on the rope, but Bryce counts three anyway. Wow. Okay.

WINNER: MJF

TIME: 17:30

THOUGHTS: This was a good, solid brawl in the main event. The ending allows for some leeway when it comes to who is involved in the world title scene down the line, since Briscoe did get screwed over.

RATING: ***1/2

Post-match, MJF beats on Briscoe. MJF puts on the ring, and punches Briscoe with it. Hangman is here post-match. and he has the crazy eyes. He puts his title belt down and meets MJF on the ramp. Fists go flying, and Security is here to break it up. MJF walks away through the crowd, as we see Page check on a bloody Briscoe in the corner. Hangman heads into the crowd and continues to fight MJF. Page wildly swings at Security and MJF with equal disdain. Hangman throws MJF back into the arena, as they bounce off the announce table and the ring apron. Buckshot Lariat, but MJF runs away AGAIN.

And with that, we’re done!