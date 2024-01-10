wrestling / News
CJ Perry Hospitalized Again Due To Possible Second Infection
CJ Perry announced on Instagram that she’s returning to the hospital due to a possible second infection in her hand. Perry had surgery on her finger to clear out infection previously, after getting a splinter. She was discharged from the hospital and even showed up at AEW Worlds End.
She wrote: “On my way to the hospital again because complications happen with healing and infection possibly coming back. I find out soon if I need a second surgery.”