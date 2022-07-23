wrestling / News

Clark Connors Dealing With Herniated Disc, Will Miss NJPW Shows

July 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Clark Connors AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Image Credit: AEW

Clark Connors is out of NXT shows for the next week-plus due to a herniated disc in his back. NJPW announced on Saturday that the NJPW star is out of action and will miss Sunday’s NJPW High Alert plus next Saturday’s NJPW Music City Mayhem.

Clark Connors Injured; to miss events in Charlotte, Nashville 【NJoA】
Clark Connors has sustained a herniated disc in his back, and will not be able to wrestle his scheduled matches in Charlotte North Carolina on July 24 and Nashville Tennessee on July 30.

The following changes have been made to cards in Nashville and Charlotte.

NJPW STRONG Taping: High Alert July 24

Clark Connors vs Hiromu Takahashi vs El Desperado –>

Blake Christian vs Hiromu Takahashi vs El Desperado

MUSIC CITY MAYHEM July 30

MLW National Openweight Championship

Clark Connors vs Davey Richards –>

Rocky Romero vs Davey Richards

NJPW joins fans in wishing Connors a speedy, full recovery.

