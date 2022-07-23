wrestling / News
Clark Connors Dealing With Herniated Disc, Will Miss NJPW Shows
Clark Connors is out of NXT shows for the next week-plus due to a herniated disc in his back. NJPW announced on Saturday that the NJPW star is out of action and will miss Sunday’s NJPW High Alert plus next Saturday’s NJPW Music City Mayhem.
You can see the full announcement below:
Clark Connors Injured; to miss events in Charlotte, Nashville 【NJoA】
Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
Clark Connors has sustained a herniated disc in his back, and will not be able to wrestle his scheduled matches in Charlotte North Carolina on July 24 and Nashville Tennessee on July 30.
We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Clark wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.
The following changes have been made to cards in Nashville and Charlotte.
NJPW STRONG Taping: High Alert July 24
Clark Connors vs Hiromu Takahashi vs El Desperado –>
Blake Christian vs Hiromu Takahashi vs El Desperado
MUSIC CITY MAYHEM July 30
MLW National Openweight Championship
Clark Connors vs Davey Richards –>
Rocky Romero vs Davey Richards
NJPW joins fans in wishing Connors a speedy, full recovery.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan References Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Says He’s ‘Longest-Tenured CEO’ In Wrestling
- More On Brock Lesnar Walking Out of Smackdown, Reportedly Over Vince McMahon Retirement
- Details On WWE’s ‘All Hands on Deck’ Meeting About Vince McMahon Retirement
- Details On Triple H’s Return To Talent Relations Role, Reaction Backstage, More