WWE Files Response To Plagiarism Lawsuit, Denies All Claims

WWE has filed their response to the amended plagiarism lawsuit filed against them and AEW. As previously reported, Anthony Duane Wilson refiled his lawsuit against WWE and AEW in January alleging they committed “plagiarism, market damages, product damages, personal damages and financial damages.” The lawsuit had previously been dismissed in November 2023 after neither AEW nor WWE had been served with the suit within 90 days, though it was dismissed without prejudice which meant that it could be refiled.

PWInsider reports that WWE filed a response to the lawsuit on May 3rd in United States District Court, Northern District of Ohio, Youngstown. The company stated that all of Wilson’s claims should be dismissed, as he has no legit claim to cite under state law, and denied all of Wilson’s allegations.

The company did not address Wilson’s current status of being incarcerated, a state for which Wilson had asked the lawsuit be paused. Wilson is is incarcerated in Trumbull County Jail for throwing a milk carton full of urine at a corrections officer. WWE and AEW had both previously asked that the lawsuit not be paused, arguing that a civil trial should not be pushed due to a criminal matter,