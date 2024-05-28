On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about the botched entrance of Titus O’Neil at the 2018 WWE Greatest Royal Rumble, Goldberg vs. Undertaker, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Titus O’Neil tripping as he made his ring entrance: “It was just the craziest, most insane thing ever. I remember everyone saw him slide under the ring and everyone was like, ‘He’s dead.’ I mean, everybody felt like he slid into a portal and he’s now somewhere in the 15th dimension. You know, it was just so crazy that he ran and slid — and too like, there are, in the middle of the frame, of the rings, there’s like an iron or steel post that’s big and thick that goes to the floor. And we’re like, ‘Oh my God, if he slid in and hit his neck or nothing, he’d have broke his neck.’ You know, he made it in and he got out unscathed, which was crazy. It was so crazy.

“But it was just like such a viral moment. Because like, if you would have planned that, you couldn’t have done it in 1,000 takes, right? Ot just happened on that one take, and he was able to get in and get out unscathed and uninjured. It was crazy.”

On Vince McMahon playing off of it: “I mean, he was gonna make something out of it. If you have a memorable moment, Vince is for the moments, man. And it was — regardless of what you think of it, it created a crazy moment, because it was just such a weird out-of-the-blue event. Especially that he ran and tripped and slid, and went all the way under the ring — fully under the ring. It was insane. So yeah, I’m sure Vince was like, ‘We’re obviously going to call back to this one quite a bit.’”

On Goldberg vs. The Undertaker: “I remember watching it beside Randy Orton, it was a locker room sellout. And I just remember like, that deal where Taker came down on his head, just the looks in between people, like, ‘[gasps].’ People were pretty shocked by it. And I remember — you said 25 years, I feel like it was probably 20 years ago. Right? Like, is that what it was in 2019? So yeah, ’99, it would have been a huge match, whatever. But I think a lot of people who — a lot of talent were worried the match was going to be what it ended up being. As opposed to like, being able to kind of get through something that was solid, but quick and impactful. And unfortunately, I think there were a lot of people that thought it might end up being like it was, and it ended up being that way.”

On the locker room’s reaction to the match: “I think people — I don’t think were anticipating a disaster. I think everyone hoped they would go out and they would put in five good smart, well-worked, quality minutes of entertainment. So I think people knew it had the potential to not be great, so I think that’s why so many people were like watching. It happen to me in the locker room, where we were all like changing and getting ready, so it was on a monitor there. So we had the ability to. But I remember as the match went on and the deeper it got over those next few minutes like everybody was watching it.”

