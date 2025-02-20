Clark Connors Explains Why He Enjoys Being Opening Match On NJPW Shows

Clark Connors enjoys when he can open an NJPW show, and he recently explained why. The NJPW star spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & SP3 on In The Weeds and was asked about his having opened the past two Wrestle Kingdoms. He explained that while he loves doing main events, he also appreciates being able to set the tone for shows by kicking them off.

“I’ve always been the type of wrestler, where Gabe [Kidd] is the type of guy who loves being in the main event, ever since I’ve started wrestling, I’m an opening match type guy in my mentality,” Connors said. “Don’t get me wrong, I love doing main events and can do that too, but I love nothing more than to set tone for the entire show. We see that so much more in wrestling where the opening match is so much more important. What happens in New Japan is we build our cards. The Young Lion matches early to give people a feel on what’s going on up and up. On the rare occasions when it’s Wrestle Kingdom and these big shows where every match really matters, they need to put something electrifying on the first match. That’s why they have to put Clark Connors and Drilla.”

He continued, “I don’t find it nerve-racking. I know I’m going to go out there and perform and we’re going to do something wild. Doing a ladder match at the Tokyo Dome, I love that. It’s just a cool experience to get out there and start off the show correctly and get the energy up. That way, I can sit back, watch the whole show, and get drunk as shit by the time it’s the semi-main and enjoy it way more.”

Connors was part of a ladder match for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles at WrestleKingdom 20 this year.