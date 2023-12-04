Claudio Castagnoli, Brody King Comment On Their Continental Classic Match From AEW Collision

Claudio Castagnoli and Brody King did battle in the AEW Continental Classic on last night’s Collision, and both men spoke about the match in videos posted to social media. King defeated Castagnoli on Saturday in the round robin tournament match, and AEW posted videos to social media of both men commenting on the bouts. You can check out the highlights below, courtesy of Fightful):

Castagnoli on the match: “Credit where credit is due. Brody King, you’ve got my respect,” he began. “In the last few months, the Blackpool Combat Club, are we the good guys? Are we the bad guys. Uncertainty. Two matches in the C2, a win and a loss. What does the future hold? Uncertainty. That’s when you have to look in the mirror at yourself and know who you are. I know who I am. I know what I stand for. You guys who follow my whole career to this moment, who are in my corner, no matter what happens, no matter what will happen, I know you know who I am. The outcome does not matter. That’s not why you’re in my corner. You’re in my corner because you know what I will put in every single night. No matter the odds, for the beaten, the broken, for the lost and forsaken, we rise and answer the call.”

King on being undefeated in the tournament: “2-0. Eddie Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli, and I’m 2-0. You know, the thing I love about this tournament is that we are the group that sets the standard for this tournament for years to come. The first class for the Continental Classic, to set the standard for how professional wrestling should be delivered in AEW from here on out. Coming into this tournament, they said I wasn’t a single competitor, that I didn’t have the edge up because I’m used to being in trios and tag teams, and now I am 2-0 against two of the toughest people in this company. Don’t underestimate me. Don’t underestimate anybody in this tournament. Everybody is a threat. Be harder.”

EXCLUSIVE: Strong sentiments from @ClaudioCSRO, following his hard-hitting bout against Brody King in the #AEWContinentalClassic on #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/1iMJpH8uwI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2023