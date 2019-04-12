WWE News: Clip of Ted Dibiase vs. Tom Magee, Kofi Kingston Feels Thankful, Dakota Kai Is Able To Run Again

wrestling / News

April 12, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE has released a clip of the latest Hidden Gem, a match between the Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase and Tom Magee.

– Kofi Kingston posted a message to Instagram, expressing his gratitude to his fans.

– Dakota Kai posted a health update to Twitter, noting that she was able to run for the first time since tearing her ACL in December.

