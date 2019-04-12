wrestling / News
WWE News: Clip of Ted Dibiase vs. Tom Magee, Kofi Kingston Feels Thankful, Dakota Kai Is Able To Run Again
April 12, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has released a clip of the latest Hidden Gem, a match between the Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase and Tom Magee.
– Kofi Kingston posted a message to Instagram, expressing his gratitude to his fans.
– Dakota Kai posted a health update to Twitter, noting that she was able to run for the first time since tearing her ACL in December.
Ran today for the first time since my injury.. things are happening! #TheComeback #TEAMKICK pic.twitter.com/suB70HTNk6
— captain kota (@DakotaKai_WWE) April 11, 2019
