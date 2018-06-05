CM Punk, Colt Cabana Comment on Court Victory: “I Just Want to Move On With My Life”

– CM Punk spoke with WrestleZone’s Nick Hausman following his victory with Colt Cabana in the lawsuit filed against them by Chris Amann. Punk discussed the results of the lawsuit, which saw himself and Cabana found not liable for claims filed by Amann for libel and slander.

“Aside from the fact that I’m in the middle of a weight cut, and obviously I’ve got some other business to take care of at the end of the week, a gigantic weight has been lifted off of my shoulders,” Punk said. “First and foremost, I’m happy for my friend Colt Cabana, who I think was dragged into this for silly reasons, but just in general, I’m super appreciative and happy that the jury came to that verdict. They think I had truth on my side, obviously I did, and common sense prevailed.”

He continued, “I’m just happy. I appreciate everyone that was in my corner and knew and continues to know the truth. I can’t wait to put it all behind me. I wanted out years ago, and I still feel the same way. I just want to move on with my life.”

In addition, Colt Cabana told WZ (per Bruce Pritchard), that he was never concerned about a loss, saying, “No. No. It was nerve-wracking during the week, and my body shut down a bit just knowing that it was all there and happening, but otherwise I was very confident in myself and my lawyer. The jury was—I’ve always considered myself a dude who loves wrestling that just happens to be a dude—I think that when it’s all based on a jury, or just the people representing the people, I didn’t see how they wouldn’t see our side of the story. [It’s] someone like [CM] Punk who is just a punk kid, and someone like myself who is a guy who loves wrestling going against this doctor that was coming at us.”