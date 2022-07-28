CM Punk Doesn’t Think Vince McMahon Will Stay Gone From WWE, Explains Why He Supports Sasha Banks and Naomi

In an interview with Absolute Geek (via Wrestling Inc), CM Punk gave his thoughts on the news that Vince McMahon announced his retirement, and why he believes McMahon isn’t really done. Here are highlights:

On why nothing will change now that Vince McMahon is retired: “You think because he [McMahon] tweeted that ‘I’m retired’ that he’s not going to be hands-on, and he’s not gonna [run the show]?. Sure, we all are [hopeful of a change], but I don’t think the structure there…what’s the word I’m looking for… I don’t think the culture there changes. At all. I think it is what it is.”

On how WWE reacted to Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out: “I’ll put it to you like this – people are going to be real fu—g mad about this, but f–k it. Mercedes [Sasha Banks] and Trinity [Naomi] leave, and they announce on SmackDown that ‘Gosh darn, we’re so disappointed in them, they really let our fans down.’ Brock [Lesnar] splits, comes back obviously, I think he worked the show [SmackDown], but where was Michael Cole saying ‘Man, Brock Lesnar really let these fans down?’ I walked out, they went on TV and they called me a quitter. What’s changed? What’s the difference? You’re gonna attack these two poor f—-ing women because they kinda had enough and walked? They got bigger balls than everybody there. So what’s changed, you know? There’s nothing much that’s changed. There’s people that talk about it and there’s people that do it. The people who lick the boots and have the audacity to go on live television and say that about those two women? They’re f—-ng cowards and bootlickers. That s–t is ridiculous. Why didn’t they do it for Brock? They did it for me, you know? I don’t know, it’s none of my business.”