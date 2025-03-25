wrestling / News

CM Punk Featured In First Clip From ESPN+’s Stephanie’s Places

March 25, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk WWE LFG 3-16-25, Jeff Hardy Image Credit: A&E

CM Punk is the first guest on Stephanie McMahon’s new Stephanie’s Places series, and the first clip is online. The series debuts tomorrow on ESPN+ and you can see the clip below.

The series is described as follows:

Executive produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions in partnership with ESPN and WWE, the 10-episode series follows WWE icon Stephanie McMahon as she explores the pockets of America that helped shape the journeys of some of the most famous names in WWE history.

