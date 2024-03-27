CM Punk Comments On WWE Raw Appearance, Jokes About Paid Attendance

CM Punk took to social media to comment on his appearance on last night’s WWE Raw. Punk cut a promo in a segment with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins on last night’s show and revealed he’ll be on commentary for the McIntyre vs. Rollins match at WrestleMania.

On his Instagram stories today, Punk commented on the show in two parts. In his first post, he said (tongue in cheek):

“Thank you. All 85K (turnstile count from Chicago delegation) of you that came to the show last night. We set records Gate

Merch

Amount of time it took to leave parking lot

Swears

Ketchup on hotdogs (1 according to Chicago delegation”

He went on to add in the second post:

“Just kidding. Don’t get upset. Chicago delegation would not lie to you. 14,950 paid, 15,431 paid + comp Wanted to deliver while injured and I felt I did. Chicago is the best. Love you all.”