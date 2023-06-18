CM Punk Opens AEW Collision, Says He’s Tired Of Being Nice (Clips)

CM Punk opened up the debut episode of AEW Collision tonight with a promo and he said he’s tired of being nice. He cut a promo to announce that he’s back and talk about his status as a controversial figure. He appeared to play into the controversy surrounding his hiatus and his issues with the Elite.

Punk never directly addressed the Elite, although he did give a mock apology to them without naming them. He also called them “soft” and took a veiled shot at Nick and Matt Jackson, whom he indirectly called “counterfeit bucks.”

He also held a bag which appeared to have a title belt inside of it, suggesting he plans to defend the AEW World Title he had when he left due to injury. However he never revealed the contents of the bag.