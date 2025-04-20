Despite a grand pyro and fireworks display accompanying his entrance at WrestleMania 28, CM Punk is far from a fan of it. Speaking on the Masked Man Show (per Fightful), Punk revealed his strong dislike, recalling a past WrestleMania incident. He stated the following:

“I don’t think I’ve ever pictured myself as ‘guy standing on the second rope holding up a title while they waste money on pyro and confetti.’ I screamed at Kevin Dunn, I can’t remember what Mania it was, when I got all that pyro. So pissed off. I do not need it, do not want it. It’s a crutch. It is a crutch. ‘They spent all this money on this bullshit. This guy must be important.’ Awesome entrance music sets the mood. Pyro just makes dogs angry.”