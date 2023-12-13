UPDATE: CM Punk’s WWE live event schedule has expanded further, as he’s set for the post-Christmas Madison Square Garden show. The venue announced on Tuesday that Punk will face Rey Mysterio on the December 26th Holiday Tour event.

“JUST ANNOUNCED: CM Punk will be live at The Garden on Dec 26 for his first match in WWE in over 9 years as he goes one on one with ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio at the @WWE LIVE Holiday Tour. Limited tickets remain: http://go.msg.com/WWELiveHolidayTour2023“

ORIGINAL: WWE and the KIA Forum announced that CM Punk will be back in the ring later this month for the Live Holiday Tour event scheduled for Saturday, December 30 at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Per the announcement, Punk will be stepping into the ring against The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio.

Punk has not wrestled since his match against Samoa Joe at AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium on August 27. He later returned to WWE on November 25 at Survivor Series: WarGames. Unless CM Punk ends up wrestling before this scheduled contest, this will be his first match back in just under 10 years, when he competed the Royal Rumble match at the 2014 event in January of that year.