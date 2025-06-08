– Speaking on the latest edition of WWE Tattooed, WWE Superstar CM Punk discussed the meaning behind the tattoo he had done on his ankle during the week of his match against Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2013. The tattoo, a coffin with cobwebs, black roses, and a candle symbolizes his mental state at the time.

Punk said on that era of his career (via WrestlingInc.com), “I got this one, which is very dark — black roses, cobwebs, a coffin with an upside down cross on it, and a candle with an extinguished flame. I got that the week of SummerSlam in Los Angeles when I wrestled Brock Lesnar, and that is 100% a representation of how I was feeling at the time, without really kinda knowing it.” Punk continued, “But in talking through with my friend who did the tattoo, I realized, the passion I have for this is gone, the flame has been extinguished.”

Lesnar defeated CM Punk in a No Disqualification Match at the event. Several months later, CM Punk would end up leaving WWE and wrestling altogether for many years.