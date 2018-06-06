CM Punk Says He’s Not Part of All In, Doesn’t Think He’ll Go Back to Wrestling

– CM Punk spoke with MMA Fighting for a new interview discussing his return at UFC 225, rumors he’ll be at All In and more. Video is below, plus highlights per Wrestling Inc:

On rumors he’ll be at All In: “Nobody has ever asked me, like straight up asked me, to come wrestle for them. Nobody. [People have said] hey, if you ever wanna do anything…Nobody’s ever been like, ‘hey, here’s the deal, we’re having a show, we’re paying you X amount and you’re working this guy. Whaddaya say, yes or no?’ Nobody’s ever done that.”

On a possible return to wrestling: “I don’t think so, it’s a hard question to answer, a lot’s happened this week. I could definitely tell you if you asked me that question a week ago when I still felt like I had a foot in the grave, the answer [would have been] no, I don’t want anything to do with it. I feel like I’m out and the future is yet to be written, it’s a wide open book, it’s my story to tell. I’m just being real, I’m not going to sit here and be like, ‘No! No!’ Something might come up, some fun might be had. Right now my heart and my mind and my focus is 100% on Saturday and fighting. So does that mean fighting beyond Saturday? To me that means yes.”