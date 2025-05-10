CM Punk Doesn’t Like Being Selfish, Approaches WWE With A ‘Hockey Mentality’

In an interview with Netflix, CM Punk spoke about his attitude when it comes to working in WWE and how he has a ‘hockey mentality’.

He said: “I don’t like being selfish, I adopt more of a hockey mentality — it’s not about the name on the back of the jersey, it’s about the logo on the front. I’m surrounded by so many talented people. I’m fortunate to have been able to do things at a very high level, and I think it’s important to always reach back and bring people with you. So, if there’s somebody on the roster that I think is phenomenal and maybe isn’t getting the right look, I will talk about them all day. I think that’s my job.”

He also noted that even though some fans believe otherwise, he doesn’t enjoy talking about himself. He added: “I hate talking about myself, contrary to popular belief. I’m way too self-deprecating to tell you about all the things I’ve done … it goes against every single grain and fiber of logic for pro wrestlers,” he said. “I got ‘Best in the World’ on my shirt, but I’m more inclined to try to lift everybody else up.” Although he doesn’t love to bring attention to himself, Punk definitely understands his importance to the wrestling business. “I’m one of one … It’s not easy for me to sit here and tell you I’m a Superstar, but there’s nobody like me.“