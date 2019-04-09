– CM Punk was in-studio with Sauce & Shram to discusses WrestleMania 35. Below are some highlights:

On Shane McMahon Calling Himself “Best In The World”: “I think he’s been calling himself the best in the world. And this is the funny thing about the company, is I could say, ‘Yea that’s a little shot at me,’ And, it probably is, but they’d deny it until the cows come home.”

On The Main Event: Those three women last night, put it all on the line, for everybody’s entertainment. And I think the best thing to come out of all of that is the little girls that can watch that and aspire to be something greater than what we all are.

On Kofi’s Title Win: It should’ve happened ten years ago. That’s what I’ll leave with. And it’s one of those things where yes, I’m stoked that it happened now, but again, be ahead of the curve instead of way behind it.